Victoria Beckham is glad her daughter is learning THIS life skill from husband David Beckham and not her

Victoria Beckham recently took to Instagram to give everyone a glimpse of "Breakfast at Beckhams" as she shared a video of her daughter Harper and husband David Beckham working in the kitchen. The post showed David teaching Harper how to boil eggs. Sharing the same, Victoria had the best reaction as she mentioned it was better that her daughter was learning from him.

In the video shared by Victoria, her 10-year-old daughter was seen attentively learning how to boil eggs as her doting dad held her hand. Sharing the sweet father-daughter moment on Instagram, the Spice Girls singer joked, "Good job Harper is learning from daddy and not me." The video also showed little Harper talking about getting into the holiday spirit as she told her mum that she had Christmas music playing in the background.

The video not only captured Harper's skills but also showed David showing off his inner Salt Bae as he sprinkled a pinch of salt into the pan. After Harper successfully managed to put an egg into the boiling water, she even received a peck on the cheek from her proud dad who was patiently teaching her cooking skills.

This isn't the first time though that we have seen David impart cooking skills to his daughter. Previously, the father-daughter duo also baked a batch of Halloween cookies last month. The footballer was seen making pumpkin biscuits with Harper as a part of their Halloween celebration. Not only that, earlier this year, David also treated Harper and son Romeo, 19, to a private masterclass with renowned French chef Raymond Blanc in London.

