Victoria Beckham gushes about David Beckham on his 46th birthday; Says he’s the ‘most incredible daddy’

The Beckham recently showered love on David Beckham on his 46th birthday. The former football star’s wife Victoria had lots to say, scroll down to see her sweet posts.

Former football star David Beckham recently celebrated his 46th birthday, and all of the Beckham clan took to their social media to wish the former athlete. David’s wife Victoria Beckham, who is a year elder than him took to Instagram to make a cheeky pun about David being younger. While sharing a picture of the duo, she wrote: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday. we all love you so so much. x @davidbeckham x.”

She then shared another picture of the footballer with humungous balloons, writing: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!” David’s son Romeo Beckham also took to the social media platform and shared an adorable picture with his father on the special day, writing: “Happy birthday dad !!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day @davidbeckham.”

Cruz Beckham also took to Instagram and said: “Happy birthday dad have a great day love you @davidbeckham.” Victoria then also shared a few snippets from the celebration for David, and added new pictures of the doting father with their youngest daughter Harper Seven, wishing him a happy birthday from the little one.

If you didn’t know, Victoria and David started dating in 1997 and tied the knot soon after in 1999. The couple has been together for over 2 decades and has 4 kids together. While acing as a family even in the entertainment industry, they have become one of the most fashionable and iconic couples of all time!

Also Read: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: What is the secret to their 21 years of marriage?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×