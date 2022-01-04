Victoria Beckham gushes over son Brooklyn Beckham and his GF Nicola Peltz amid wedding rumours; See Pics

Victoria Beckham has showered her love on eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The mother-of-four has penned an emotional tribute to her son and Peltz amid their wedding rumours. Recently, Brooklyn called Peltz his "wife" in one of his New Year posts which has fans still speculating whether they have already tied the knot.

The Spice Girls alum gushed about Brooklyn, Nicola and penned, "We love you so much," as she mentioned Nicola and Brooklyn in the post. The photo features the duo along with Brooklyn's grandmother and his adorable sister Harper Seven. It feels like a great family moment as Harper is sweetly cuddling with Nicola as the two of them are posing for the snap. However, the photo didn't include Victoria herself, David Beckham, and their sons Romeo and Cruz.

Take a look at Victoria Beckham's Instagram stories:

Brooklyn had addressed Peltz as his wife with a caption in one of his posts. "Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx." Fans took to the comments section of the post to ask about whether the duo have already gotten married. "Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one fan wrote. "Married already?" another fan asked. "Exciting. Wishing you both many fabulous anniversaries to come," another fan remarked.

While nothing has been confirmed by the Beckhams or Peltz, it would be interesting to note if the duo has indeed tied the knot. What are your thoughts about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding rumours? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

