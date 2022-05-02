Victoria Beckham pens a sweet birthday tribute for 'incredible husband' David Beckham

David Beckham celebrated his birthday on May 2 and as the Footballer turned 47, his wife Victoria Beckham shared a sweet tribute honouring him for not only being the best husband to her but also a great dad to their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham. To celebrate the same, Victoria shared a series of cute photos with David from their romantic moments together.

Victoria shared two Instagram posts where she lauded David for being an amazing person on his birthday. Sharing a heartfelt message for him, she wrote, "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday." Along with this message, Victoria added two photos of the duo from their vacation.

In another post, the former Spice Girls member added photos of David with their kids and thanked him for being a great father to them as she said, "Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!!"

Check out Victoria Beckham's birthday post for David here:

David's birthday celebrations kicked off early on Saturday as the family got together to mark the occasion over the Bank Holiday weekend. Victoria posted a photo of David blowing off his birthday candles in a photo that showcased a glass of wine and doughnuts. David's mother Sandra Beckham was also in attendance for her son's birthday celebration at home. She also posted a video in her stories that showcased the family, singing Happy Birthday to David.

