Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham as the latter runs away from fireworks; See video

The Beckhams - David and Victoria have taken to celebrating 'fireworks night' with their kids Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven! The Spice Girls alum shared some fun videos from Instagram amid Beckhams' Guy Fawkes Night celebrations. However, in one of the videos, a scared David Beckham can be seen sprinting away from the fireworks!

Victoria Beckham took the opportunity to post the hilarious clip alongside "here he comes!" making fun of her football player husband's skills at lighting up fireworks. In some of the stories, she showed fans glimpses from their celebrations, as her children seemed to be too joyous amid the fireworks displays.

Victoria also posted a family picture with David, Cruz and Harper Seven. However, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham were not present during the celebrations. "When @davidbeckham is in charge of Beckham's firework night!!" Victoria penned while a flustered David sprinted away from the fireworks as fast as he could. Taking to his social media platform, David Beckham shared a video from the night and penned, "Happy fireworks night from us all," while tagging the other members of his family of six!

Take a look at David Beckham's post:

"The facials are everything!!!" Victoria commented with 'laughing' emojis. "You're a bit scared dad," Romeo Beckham joked! Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions too. One fan wrote, "Run Forest Run," referring to the movie Forrest Gump. Another fan wished the Beckhams on the festival of lights, Diwali. "Happy Diwali, David," they wrote. The Beckhams must have had immense fun while celebrating Guy Fawkes Night.

