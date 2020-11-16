Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham’s shoe choice; Compares him to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

Victoria Beckham recently trolled her husband David Beckham over his intriguing show choice. Scroll down to see what she said.

Victoria Beckham recently trolled her husband David Beckham earlier this week after he wore a pair of boots that looked like Gaston’s footwear from Beauty and the Beast. The 46-year-old fashion designer shared the photo on her Instagram account and then shared the pic on Instagram Stories as a side-by-side with Gaston.

“Gaston wants his boots back, David,” she captioned the photo. David then reposted the pic on his stories and said, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option.” He added, “Revenge will be sweet, Victoria.”

If you missed it, a report from a couple of months ago revealed that the couple battled coronavirus earlier in the year. The couple, along with “several relatives and staff members,” also dealt with the disease following the launch of David‘s new soccer club in Florida, The Sun reported on September 8. The entire ordeal was thought to have begun somewhere around March 1, “when Becks’ Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC. David cheered on the team, joined by celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay, and the Beckham clan, including Brooklyn’s fiancee, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.”

ALSO READ: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: What is the secret to their 21 years of marriage?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×