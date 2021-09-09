Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham's emotional goodbye to Harper as the latter leaves for school

Victoria Beckham has decided to roast David Beckham for his emotional goodbye to daughter Harper Seven as their youngest one left for school after a long summer vacation. Taking to Instagram, Harper’s parents posted messages for her first day of school but it seemed like David was most affected by his little girl leaving than anyone else!

In one of the videos posted by mum Victoria, David refused to leave Harper while she was cutting fruit and preparing her supposed school lunch. The doting dad kept hugging his daughter and Victoria Beckham captured it all, only to poke fun at David on her social media platforms. “Please don’t go...Stay with me,” David jokingly begged Harper, while the latter said that she was “nervous but very excited” for school. “Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most...It’s been an amazing summer! I love you, David Beckham,” Victoria’s caption read.

Take a look at the post:

The mum decided to have some fun as she took to her Instagram stories to poke fun at David. “Is she leaving for school or leaving home? [laughter emojis] You’ll be ok David Beckham,” Victoria penned, as she posted a picture of David hugging Harper. Later on, she also posted an adorable snap of the father-daughter duo while they dropped their daughter off at school.

Take a look at Victoria’s stories:

Meanwhile, dad David Beckham too took to his Instagram to share a snap of the both of them having their breakfast. “Back to school...A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy...go have fun pretty lady, [sic]” he penned. Fans went in complete awe as the father seemed too emotional to leave his daughter for her first day at school after a relaxing summer with her.

