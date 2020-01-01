Victoria Beckham reflects on 2019 with a beautiful message: David and I have come a long way

Victoria Beckham reflected on 2019 with a beautiful message. Read on to know more.

Victoria Beckham is counting her blessings and reflecting on her incredible 2019 in her latest Instagram post. The former singer ended the year by penning a beautiful message about everything that she holds dear, including her husband, David Beckham, her children, Spice Girls and her beauty brand. “What a year! I’m so grateful to the community that has supported me this past decade. In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger. I launched @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, with my co-founder and good friend @sarah.creal, as well as partnerships with @Reebok and @Sothebys. I’m so happy to be home again and showing on the #LFW schedule,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps featuring her husband and children.

Giving a shout out to Spice Girls’ latest tour, Victoria wrote, “And like the @spicegirls we went on tour! From Berlin to New York, Dubai to LA, Doha to San Francisco, I met some inspirational leaders like Sir #JonyIve and @SherylSandberg. And so many of you all high-kicked the #VBPose—even @theellenshow joined the gang (see more on #worldofVB!).” She further mentioned how she has come a long way with David “@davidbeckham and I have come a long way—we celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum—I love u so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.

She concluded her heartfelt note by wishing her fans a “happy 2020”. “Thank you all again and #TeamVB for continuing to support me on this journey. x I wish everyone a happy 2020! xx Kisses VB,” she wrote. The series of happy pictures features Victoria posing with her husband, kids, and business partner, perfectly summing up her priorities in life. Earlier this month, the designer celebrated Christmas with her kids and husband and shared every little detail with her fans and Instagram followers.

The former Spice Girl singer celebrated the festival with her husband and their kids -- Sons Brooklyn (20), Romeo (17) and Cruz (14) and daughter Harper (8). Wishing her fans on Christmas, Victoria posted a picture of all four of her boys, dressed in matching white T-shirts with their names embroidered on top, with David’s reading Daddy. “Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!!” she captioned the picture.

