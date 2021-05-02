Victoria Beckham REVEALS bizarre thing of her kids she’s been saving; Brooklyn‘s fiancee Nicola Peltz REACTS

Victoria Beckham recently revealed she’s been saving all of her kids’ teeth and asked fans for suggestions on what to do with them. Brooklyn‘s fiancee Nicola Peltz had the best suggestion.

Victoria Beckham recently shared a bizarre insight into her life as a mom of four. This weekend, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl revealed that her daughter Harper, 9, recently lost another one of her teeth. Taking to her Instagram Story, showing off the sweet note the Tooth Fairy left for Harper. “Okay, so Harper Seven’s tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed,” Victoria said while narrating the video. “And look, the Tooth Fairy came, left her a little note. Left her a few little notes, to tell Harper she’s funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she’s loving, a great sister.”

The designer then posed a question to her followers and asked what she should do with the teeth that their kids lose while revealing that she’s kept all of her kids’ teeth over the years. “And I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection,” Victoria continued. “So I have a question for the ‘Gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?”

While she received many interesting suggestions from fans all over the world, her son Brooklyn‘s fiancee Nicola Peltz had the best response as she suggested Victoria to “Dip it in gold and wear them on a necklace!” Just last month, Nicola revealed that she and Brooklyn wear each other’s gold-dipped wisdom teeth around their necks. “He wears mine and I wear his,” she explained in a video for Vogue. “All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber sends crocs to Victoria Beckham; Latter says she would ‘rather die’ than wear them

Share your comment ×