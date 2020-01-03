Victoria Beckham REVEALS the strict rule when it comes to dinner with her family; Find Out

Victoria and David Beckham have a hard and fast rule when it comes to having dinner with their kids. Read on to know more.

Victoria Beckham has been a part of the fast-paced entertainment industry for nearly two decades. While she started her career as one of the Spice Girls, today, she is a thriving businesswoman with a beauty brand of her own. To strike a balance between her professional life and her personal like, which includes her husband and four children, Victoria prefers ticking to some strict rules. During her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the former singer revealed the one hard and fast rule she and her husband, David Beckham, make sure to adhere to when it comes to dinner with the family.

Victoria stated that even though she loves going to work and follows her passion, she always makes sure she reaches home by dinner time and her husband follows the same rule. She mentioned that when the two are in London, they always eat dinner with their children and talk about their days. The routine helps her achieve some normalcy in her very busy schedule and lets her spend some quality time with her family. Victoria and David stay in London with their children - sons Brooklyn (20), Romeo (17), Cruz (14), and daughter Harper (7).

Meanwhile, Victoria kicked off her New Year by penning a beautiful message about everything that she holds dear, including her husband, David Beckham, her children, Spice Girls and her beauty brand. “What a year! I’m so grateful to the community that has supported me this past decade. In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger. I launched @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, with my co-founder and good friend @sarah.creal, as well as partnerships with @Reebok and @Sothebys. I’m so happy to be home again and showing on the #LFW schedule,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps featuring her husband and children.

She further mentioned how she has come a long way with David “@davidbeckham and I have come a long way—we celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum—I love u so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

