Victoria Beckham says she was ‘very working class’ despite being driven in Rolls Royce to school, Davis Beckham says 'be honest'

In a scene in the Netflix docuseries titled Beckham, David Beckham, the now-retired football player, interrupted during his wife Victoria Beckham's interview. The conversation was about their upbringing, specifically when Victoria said that they both hailed from "very working-class" families.

David Beckham's playful interruption

As Victoria almost finished her statement about being "working class", David playfully ducked into the room, telling her to "be honest" when Victoria didn't budge and said "she is being honest" he kept on insisting her to be honest.

Victoria Beckham spills the truth

Their banter continued as David questioned the details, asking Victoria what car her father used to drive her to school. After some playful back-and-forth and some hesitation, Victoria replied, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

Victoria Beckham was born in 1974 in Essex, England to parents Jackie and Anthony Adams. Her father, an electronics engineer, used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce. The Beckham family, now with four children, attended the premiere of a Netflix docuseries that showcases David Beckham's journey from modest beginnings to international football stardom. The documentary, directed by Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens, delves into the role of family and father figures in David's life, with the unity of the Beckham family taking center stage. Stevens was pleasantly surprised by David's openness and found their story to be a thrilling ride of emotions, a remarkable tale of transformation and success.

