Victoria Beckham shows how she's 'trying to keep up' with husband David Beckham in the gym; SEE PIC

Sure, David Beckham may be the athlete among the duo but his wifey Victoria Beckham is showing off her strength and how amazingly she can compete with her husband in the gym with her new post. The Victoria's Secret founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a weightlifting session and her picture is sure to leave you mighty impressed.

The 47-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram story to give a peek at her early morning workout as she got ready to work up a sweat alongside her personal trainer Bobby Rich. In the photo shared by Victoria, she can be seen doing some weightlifting overhead to strengthen her muscles and it's certainly the most impressive workout photo you will see today.

Check out Victoria Beckham's post here:

Along with the picture, Victoria in her captions mentioned how she is trying to keep up with her husband David Beckham when it comes to their gym activities as she wrote, "Trying to keep up with @davidbeckham in the gym!" Victoria's efforts did not go underappreciated by her trainer who took to Instagram to applaud her for the same and called it an "Unbelievable effort."

As for Victoria's husband though, David did not leave this chance to poke a little fun at his wife as he re-posted the story on his Instagram and wrote, "Did you manage to move from this position?"

The couple is known to indulge in cute social media exchanges on each other's posts. Victoria recently also gave a glimpse of David's kitchen skills and how their daughter Harper is learning from him.

