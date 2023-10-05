Victoria reveals being 'pissed off' at David Beckham for doing commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé amid pregnancy

In Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series, she shared a less-than-posh moment from her past when her husband, David Beckham, nearly missed the birth of their son Cruz. This happened because Victoria needed to schedule a C-section, and David had a prior commitment, which was a Pepsi commercial shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

Victoria revealed she was pissed off at David Beckham

Victoria, who was pregnant with Cruz at the time, was understandably upset when she heard about David's shoot. She recalled asking him, “What do you mean a shoot? “I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst. I’m on bed rest! Are you kidding me? You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez, who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby?'”

David was eventually able to change the shoot date, but Victoria was still furious when she saw photos from the set. Victoria said, “So I had my C-section, and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ " Victoria replied to the camera, “Let me tell you what Posh would say, Posh was pissed off!”

In the Pepsi commercial, Lopez and Beyoncé played action-hero roles, defeating some bad guys at a restaurant where David was dining. After they took care of business, the glamorous pop stars enjoyed some ice-cold Pepsi. David then joined them at their table, but his ego was quickly deflated when Lopez informed him that he was sitting on her purse.

Victoria Beckham opened up about David's infidelity

In the Netflix docuseries, Victoria also addressed David's alleged infidelities for the first time. In 2003, he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid while Victoria stayed in the UK with their two older sons. During that time, allegations of affairs with Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck surfaced, leading to a challenging period in their relationship. Victoria described that “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she “resented ”David during that time but she “internalized” the trauma for the sake of his career. She added, “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.” Eventually, she moved to Spain, and they worked through the difficulties. David expressed that Victoria is everything to him, and they fought for their family and their relationship. He surprised her with a wedding vow renewal in London, and they continued to grow their family with the birth of Cruz and daughter Harper.

The Netflix series provides a glimpse into the ups and downs of the Beckhams' life together, showing that even celebrity couples face their share of challenges.

