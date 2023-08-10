Victoria's Secret: From Hailey Bieber to Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell; models featured in ad campaign

Victoria's Secret is known as one of the most iconic names in the lingerie industry, and the company has ensured an interesting lineup for their next ad campaign. The brand is all set to launch its new collection and the models representing it are some of the most popular names. From Hailey Bieber to Gisele Bündchen, here's who is a part of this new campaign.

Victoria's Secret launches new lingerie collection

The exclusive new lingerie collection titled The Icon was teased by the official Victoria's Secret social media accounts with a video of the logo being formed. The caption reads, "We're entering our gilded era-an exclusive new collection debuts tomorrow." The brand posted a short video of three of the models in the campaign with soft black-and-white shots of them. Another black-and-white silhouette image of three of the models from the campaign was posted on the account to tease the collection further.

Victoria's Secret: Hailey Bieber to Gisele Bundchen, models featured in campaign

The caption said, "Sensational, revolutionary, phenomenal-a new collection debuts today." This was followed by a longer video of the models with focus on their faces to introduce them. "There's an icon in all of us. Use this sound to create your own legendary moment. #YoureAnIcon." the video said. The models featured in the new Victoria's Secret campaign include Hailey Bieber, Giselene Bundchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Adut Akech, Candice Swanepoel, Sui He, Paloma Elsesser, and Jill Kortleve.

Naomi Campbell about the new ad campaign

All the models wore the new collection as they posed for multiple images and promo videos. Gisele Bundchen has worked with Victoria's Secret for a long time and has even served as an angel for the brand from 1999 to 2006. Naomi Campbell, one of the most iconic names in the supermodel industry, told Vogue, "They are all icons, and all have great bodies of work. It was great to be again with Gisele [Bundchen] and work alongside her."

The 53-year-old added that though she is the "older one in the group," she had a great time shooting the campaign and that the movement managed to bring back the dancer in her. The new collection, released on August 10, comes in several colors. The bra costs $55, while other variations cost from $50 to $80 depending on the design and style. According to the release, the focus of the collection is to enhance the natural shape of the customer.

