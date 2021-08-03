Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale LANDS her first acting role; To star alongside Gerard Butler

Kelly Gale is set to make her big screen debut with Gerard Butler! The 26-year-old Australian-Swedish beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share the news, via a Deadline article. 'Am I dreaming? I still can't believe this is real! Started acting via Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic and immediately fell in love with the craft,' she captioned the post. Kelly will co-star in the Lionsgate thriller The Plane with Gerard Butler. As of now, there is no information on which role Kelly will be playing.

According to Deadline, the movie will center on Ray Torrance (Butler), a commercial pilot who has just successfully landed a storm-damaged jet in dangerous terrain and finds himself besieged by violent pirates who intend to kidnap the plane and its passengers. Torrance must rise while the world's authorities and media hunt for the missing plane. The film is directed by Jean-François Richet and is based on a novel by Charles Cumming. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian of Di Bonaventura Pictures are producing with Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures, as well as Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE brand.

Following the announcement of the film, preparations for shooting were put on hold due to the studio's inability to get production insurance to pay COVID-19 costs. However, this month, The Plane will begin shooting in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Kelly, on the other hand, had previously walked the Victoria's Secret catwalk before the lingerie company underwent a 'woke' corporate makeover. In September 2016, she was also named Playboy Playmate of the Month. As for her personal life, Kelly got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joel in January this year.

