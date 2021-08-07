VIDEO: After BTS leader RM's tweet, Elton John sings Permission to Dance; Thanks septet and sends love to ARMY

BTS leader RM recently gave a Twitter shoutout to Elton John, who was name-dropped in the septet's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Permission to Dance, which was a birthday gift to ARMY. In response, the legendary musician tweeted a video as well, singing a PTD lyric while thanking the Bangtan Boys. Elton also sent his love to BTS' beloved fandom.

For some context, Permission to Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, featured RM huskily singing the lyrics: "When it all seems like it's wrong / Just sing along to Elton John." Yesterday, Kim Namjoon tweeted a video giving another shoutout to the Grammy-winning artist by lip-syncing to his own 'Elton John' line with similar dance steps. Moreover, Joonie took things a step further with his fashionable, funky attire which would make John proud; an ochre blazer paired with bright pink pants, an ochre and black shirt and a matching tie.

In response, Elton took to Twitter as well and shared a video of himself, dressed in a red and grey printed tracksuit with his signature white round-framed sunglasses, where he's seen singing another lyric from Permission to Dance: "When the nights get colder / And the rhythm's got you falling behind." That's not all! The 74-year-old singer further shared a short and sweet message for BTS and ARMY. "Thank you, BTS. And love to ARMY," Elton humbly said. John also took part in the Permission to Dance Challenge as he danced along to PTD. As expected, ARMY also showered Elton with purple love by flooding his tweet's comments section.

Check out RM and Elton John's endearing Permission to Dance tweets below:

When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/4IBwtbXV1S — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 6, 2021

When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

We're absolutely in awe of this Elton John x BTS crossover!

What was your favourite lyric from Permission to Dance? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Elton has given a shoutout to BTS for referencing him in Permission to Dance. While PTD released on ARMY Day, i.e. July 9, a few days later saw the Tiny Dancer singer tweeting, "When it all seems like it's right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance"

Meanwhile, Friends star Courteney Cox, who is dating Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid (a co-writer on PTD), also celebrated Permission to Dance's Billboard success. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

