VIDEO: Akshay Kumar takes Twinkle Khanna to the hospital amid Coronavirus lockdown; Here's what happened

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were forced to step out on Sunday. The couple drove down to the closest hospital. Twinkle assure their visit wasn't related to Coronavirus.

Mumbai, like every other city in the country, is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a curfew until mid-April to combat the spread of the novel virus, forcing every individual to stay home. However, and Twinkle Khanna were forced to step out this morning. The couple made their way to the hospital, Twinkle confirmed. Wait, before you jump the gun and presume it was related to the Covid-19, be assured it wasn't due to it.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a video from the couple's way back from the hospital and revealed she had broken her leg. Akshay is seen driving his wife back from the hospital with his mask on. He's wearing a blue shirt and a black cap. Twinkle filmed the scene from inside the car and shared a glimpse of the deserted streets of Mumbai.

"It is 10:31 am on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted, except for pigeons and crows -these wonderful gifts for us. Here’s my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk (camera moves to a masked Akshay for a bit). We are on our way back from the hospital," she said in the video.

"Nope! I don’t have the coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including, like me, for being unusually clumsy. So, this Sunday, my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been more full and and my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well,” she added.

Twinkle shared the video with the caption, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all."

Watch the video below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Relief Fund for COVID 19; Narendra Modi applauds his gesture

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More