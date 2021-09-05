VIDEO: Angelina Jolie gives Salma Hayek a hilarious cake smash on her 55th birthday

Eternals co-stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are our new favourite Hollywood besties and a video from latter's 55th birthday celebration will make you a fan too. Hayek took to Instagram to share her epic birthday celebration which involved Jolie giving her a cake smash in the sweetest way as she took part in the Mexican tradition "mordida."

The video shared by Hayek shows her surrounded by friends and family as she gears up to blow the candles on her cake. Seated beside her is Jolie and the Eternals co-star looks hesitant to participate in a cake smash that as per Salma's post is a Mexican tradition. Revealing the story behind Angelina funnily shoving Hayek's face into the cake, the latter wrote, "My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the Mexican mordida."

Check out Salma Hayek's post here:

The video features Angelina dressed in a black outfit and she adorably breaks into a laugh after Hayek gets her face smashed with a cake with help from Jolie herself and Salma's brother who gives her a big push.

Hayek's post suggests the amazing bond she has formed with Angelina whilst working on their much-anticipated Marvel film. The movie will have the ladies essay the roles of Ajak and Thena who belong to an immortals race. With the trailer of the film having been released, fans are eagerly waiting to see the story of new superheroes from Phase 4 of Marvel.

Jolie who herself recently celebrated her birthday in June, had received a sweet wish from Hayek on Instagram as she wrote, "Happy birthday my Eternal sister. Angie you are the boss."

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie talks about her split from Brad Pitt; Says the decision to divorce wasn't taken 'lightly'