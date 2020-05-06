VIDEO: Archie steals hearts as Meghan Markle reads to him on 1st birthday; Prince Harry captures sweet moment

In a video captured by Prince Harry, Archie is stealing hearts with his wide grin as his mother Meghan Markle reads to him on first birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little munchkin Archie Harrison turned one on May 6. And to mark their baby boy’s special day, the couple shared an adorable video of their son. In the clip shared on Save The Children UK and Save With Stories’s Twitter handle, Meghan can be seen reading to Archie. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday,” the caption alongside the video read. These campaigns are working on helping kids who have been adversely impacted amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In the adorable video, captured by Harry, Archie can be seen smiling and turning the pages of the book as his mother reads out the story for him. With her son comfortably sitting on her lap, Meghan shows the pages to the cameras while reading the book. At one point the couple makes silly duck noises which makes their baby break out into a wide grin. Reportedly, the video was recorded in their new home in Los Angeles. The video posted on their son’s birthday, Meghan and Harry tried to spread awareness about the importance of providing food and learning to children around the world.

Check out the video here:

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, The Duke of Sussex (behind the camera!) read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday Happy Birthday Archie! Watch the full story & donate to our #Coronavirus appeal here https://t.co/vWvRk8ITFm pic.twitter.com/5wrGXfXTd7 — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 6, 2020

“As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items, and virus protection,” the caption read. Meghan and Harry’s little munchkin is seventh in line to the throne.

According to a report by The Sun, the 1-year-old is expected to connect with his uncle William and aunt Kate via Zoom call to mark his first birthday. Speaking about his birthday bash, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed the couple has planned a mellow first birthday celebration. Considering the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Meghan and Harry will celebrate their son’s special day at home, this will include a call back home, some cake, and some time in the pool.

