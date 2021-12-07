VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for a pandemic themed 'Masked Christmas' song

Trust Jimmy Fallon to bring in the Christmas cheer in the most hilarious way and to top it all, he also received some help from Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for the same. Fallon recently released a new track for the holiday season titled Masked Christmas as it talks about celebrating the festive season pandemic style with booster shots.

In a music video directed by Dan Opsal, Fallon appears along with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion as they sing about masking up their noses and mouths and only getting Wi-Fi for zoom calls from the laundry room. Megan also raps about putting Purell on everything from Turkey to candy canes.

Check out the music video here:

The video also shows Grande and Fallon are shown standing in line waiting for their shots, while Fallon sings "It’s Christmas time, we’ll be in line for a booster." The rest of the music video shows the three celebs in the holiday spirits as they are seen skiing in the snow, along with shots of talking masks.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Jimmy wrote, "This is the best present I’m going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion." Whereas Ariana who had previously replied to Jimmy on a teaser of the music video he had shared, wrote, "The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion."

Grande recently also collaborated on a Christmas track with her fellow, The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson for a cover of Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.

