VIDEO: Aubrey Plaza REVEALS Twilight star Kristen Stewart had coronavirus during Happiest Season's filming

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Aubrey Plaza revealed that her Happiest Season co-star Kristen Stewart had coronavirus when they shooting for the Christmas film back in February.

Aubrey Plaza, who has been receiving a lot of fan love for her performance in Happiest Season, recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the Christmas film. During her fun chat with Stephen Colbert, the 36-year-old actress made the shocking revelation that her Happiest Season co-star Kristen Stewart got coronavirus while shooting for their movie.

While talking about how Happiest Season was shot in Pittsburg before COVID-19, Plaza confessed, "Right before COVID-19, in fact. COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know," via Just Jared. "A lot of people got sick. It was the last week of February. It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it - no one really understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God," Aubrey added.

Plaza also recalled how someone had asked her, at the airport post the filming of Happiest Season in February, if she should worry about COVID-19. "He was like, 'That s**t's been in Pittsburgh for a long time' and I was like, 'Jesus, alright.' Anyway, he was right," Aubrey concluded.

Check out Aubrey Plaza's interview with Stephen Colbert below:

We're glad Kristen and Happiest Season's team are safe and sound!

Kristen hasn't publically addressed contracting COVID-19 herself. Interestingly, the 30-year-old actress' Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and was on a 14-day quarantine period, which delayed the shoot of The Batman in the UK.

