VIDEO: Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo plays 'Which Avengers Are You' & the result made him jump with joy

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo took to social media and revealed he took the "Which Avengers Are You" test. The actor's result was "SHOCKING."

Mark Ruffalo was destined to play the Hulk and an Instagram filter has rightly proved so too. The international actor has played the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers. We've seen Bruce Banner evolve from an angry superhero to Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame over the past few years. While his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still under tight wraps, the actor still finds opportunities to play around with the character. His recent Instagram post is a mere example.

Ruffalo tried his hand on "Which Avengers Are You" on the social media platform. From Black Widow to Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man, the numerous MCU characters appeared on his forehead. Bitting our nails, we start hoping for what he hopes as well. As soon as the video stopped, Ruffalo jumps with joy upon seeing Hulk's image. "I got Hulk!" he screams with joy.

He couldn't stop showing to his entourage. After gushing about the results with his team, he shared the video on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "Which #Avenger am I? You won’t believe the SHOCKING result." Check out the video below:

Fans rejoiced with the actor. Several took to the comments section and the Twitter thread to rejoice about the results. Marvel's official handle commented, "now that’s a SMASHING result." "THE PURE HAPPINESS ON HIS FACE AWWWW," noted another.

Check out other reactions below:

We see this as an absolute win! — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) January 16, 2020

mark be honest how many times did you try this before you got hulk — shai (@strlordx) January 16, 2020

I love that you turn the screen to show them but it’s not even gonna show your face or the result cause you turned the camera so it’s just confused looks — Aemor (@JamesAemor) January 16, 2020

THIS IS SO PURE STOP I LOVE YOU — (@baileyofbatuu) January 16, 2020

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo on why people love Marvel movies: They want to see people who are fighting for the little guy

Read More