VIDEO: Bella Hadid shares an adorable video of Khai as she, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik serenade ZiGi's daughter

Bella Hadid's recent Instagram story video sees sister Gigi Hadid playing with her daughter Khai Hadid Malik's cute chubby feet as the Hadid siblings, along with Zayn Malik, sing a children's song to the tiny munchkin.

Bella Hadid is one doting aunt if her recent Instagram story is any proof! Taking to her Instagram page, which is boasting of a staggering 43 million followers and counting, the 24-year-old supermodel shared the cutest video of herself with the gorgeous Hadid-Malik family. In the video shared, we see Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 8 months, adorably dressed in a pink knit sweater and beige pants, sitting on her mom's lap.

Just like Gigi, Bella made sure to keep baby Khai's face hidden from the camera and instead focused on her chubby feet, which her 26-year-old supermodel sister, dressed in a mustard yellow cardigan and white tights, couldn't resist but play around with. Simultaneously, the siblings, along with Zayn, cutely sang a children's song to Khai. While both the Hadid sisters had a sweet voice, with Bella even laughing in the background, it was a pleasant surprise to hear the 28-year-old singer's caramel vocals, which ZStans have surely been missing.

Check out Bella Hadid's heartwarming IG story featuring the bubbly Khai Hadid Malik along with Gigi Malik and Zayn Malik below:

We adore the Hadid-Malik family and how!

Meanwhile, during a March interview this year with iHeart Radio's Valentine in the Morning, Zayn was asked about baby Khai and what kind of lullabies does he sing to his tiny munchkin, to which Malik revealed, "I kind of make stuff up to be honest... it's mainly melodies and she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing. It's not necessarily a specific song, I just like singing to her. It's pretty cool."

