VIDEO: Blake Shelton and John Legend join Nick Jonas for epic Jealous cover but Kelly Clarkson steals the show

Nick Jonas was joined by Blake Shelton, John Lennon and Kelly Clarkson as The Voice Season 18 coaches performed to his hit solo single, Jealous. However, it was Kelly who stole the show. Check out their epic Jealous cover below.

Nick Jonas is currently in Europe for the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour, along with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Their current destination is France, where fans will be left mesmerised by the Sucker crooners and after three more stops in Pérols, Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Paris, the Jonas Brothers will only be performing in April 2020, in Las Vegas. During the mini-break, Nick will be focused as he joins The Voice Season 18 as a coach, alongside Blake Shelton, John Lennon and Kelly Clarkson.

While we have to wait a few more days for the premiere of The Voice Season 18, fans were given a sneak-peek with a mesmerising cover of Jonas' hit solo single, Jealous. Joining him on stage were Blake, John and Kelly. As the 27-year-old singer began singing Jealous, one by one the other coaches got their time to shine in the spotlight. However, it was vocal queen Kelly Clarkson who had the last laugh and stole the show, in the subtlest of ways!

Check out Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Lennon and Kelly Clarkson cover Jealous below:

Epic would be an understatement!

Hyping us further with The Voice Season 18 premiere on February 24, 2020, and speaking about the Jealous performance, Nick shared, "The Voice Premieres February 24th! Only one week until @NBCTheVoice premieres people! My fellow Coaches and I sang a little something for the occasion."

Which The Voice Season 18 coach's team will you be rooting for - Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Lennon or Kelly Clarkson? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

