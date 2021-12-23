VIDEO: Britney Spears TEASES new song release; Calls out her family saying she's her 'own cheerleader'

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram post where she was seen singing for the first time after several years. The pop icon seemed to be reminding the world and herself of the talent that she is with her new post. Spears also teased about a new song in the works and called out her family in a lengthy caption about what they put her through.

Britney's fans are surely going to be on cloud nine hearing about the amazing news that the singer may be ready to release a new song after years. After her conservatorship termination last month, Spears seems to be in a good space and may be ready to get back to singing again. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old pop star shared a video on Instagram where she was seen shooting a selfie video in the bathroom mirror as she vocalized a range of notes.

In the captions, Britney wrote, "I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader!!!! God knows they weren’t." She further listed out a series of achievements that she managed to bag in her illustrious career which include selling a huge number of records and of course a number of Grammy wins.

Britney later in the caption mentioned about a new song that she may be working on and added, "No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader… why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣ Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean." Britney's post received encouraging messages from her fiance Sam Asghari and also Miley Cryus who referred to her as "vocal bible" in a comment on the post.

