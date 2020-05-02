VIDEO: Bruce Willis & Demi Moore’s quarantine dance routine sends their daughter Rumer into a fit of laughter

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore performed a quarantine dance routine for their daughter Rumer, and she could not stop laughing. Check it out.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are putting all their Coronavirus stress to rest with a hilarious dance routine. The former couple, who are currently practicing social distancing with their daughter Rumer Willis, recently featured in the 31-year-old actress’s Instagram feed. In the hilarious video, clicked and posted by Rumer, the two can be seen dancing together. In the clip, Rumer asks her parents to act like they “like each other.” Reacting to this, they start awkwardly dancing together, sending their daughter into a fit of laughter.

The 65-year-old actor keeps telling Demi to “pick it up" and "take it down the hall” as they performed their dance routine for their daughter’s camera. In the background, Rumer can be heard constantly laughing because of her parent’s antics. The clip also features their other daughter Tallulah (26) dancing with her parents and her dog. She can be seen wearing white boxer briefs over an all-black outfit. “Update: This is where we are at,” Rumer jokingly wrote in the caption.

Check out the post here:

In a recent Instagram video, Demi opened up about how she is dealing with the Coronavirus quarantine. She stated that it is okay to feel scared due to the pandemic, E Online reported. “First of all, knowing that it's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's okay to feel scared. That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way," she said.

Speaking about how she is coping with the stress, the 57-year-old actress said, “I think doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration (is good). Exercising and letting go.”

ALSO READ: Chris Evans finally makes his Instagram debut; to reunite with OG 6 Avengers for a special cause

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×