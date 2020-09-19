  1. Home
VIDEO: BTS dazzle with funk and soul during their Dynamite performance at 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival

BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb is the stage cam version of their Dynamite performance during 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1. Check out the septet's dazzling act below.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 07:07 pm
BTS is still in a Dynamite state of mind as their performances when it comes to their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, continue to be taken a notch higher than their previous showing. After their electric theme park performance on America's Got Talent, it was time for BTS to shine bright with their closing act during 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1.

Their energy was turned up to a 100 as they performed Dynamite at a life-size funky streetscape as if it were their first live performance of the disco track. Besides their fun, freestyle choreography, BTS ARMY couldn't get over their terrific fashion sense; whether it be Suga and V twinning with an orange and blue printed matching shirt and trousers, Jimin's black suit paired with a frilly white shirt combo or even Jin's mustard trousers with a matching scarf tied around his neck.

As a part of their latest Bangtan Bomb, BTS shared the stage cam version of their Dynamite performance at 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which gave us a closer view at their dazzling act.

Check out BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb from 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival below:

BTS did indeed set the night alight with their Dynamite performance!

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS sets the night alight with their epic Dynamite performance at a theme park for America's Got Talent

Is their 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival act your favourite Dynamite performance by BTS so far? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Besides Dynamite, it was indeed a festival for BTS ARMY as BTS also performed their classic hits like Spring Day, Boy With Luv and Make It Right.

Credits :BANGTANTV's YouTube,2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival

