  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: BTS' Happy Chuseok Greeting sees V wishing for an alien and having an adorable scuffle with Jungkook

BTS members took turns to make a wish for Chuseok and as V wished for an alien, Taehyung also had a cute scuffle with Jungkook.
10833 reads Mumbai
BTS sent a Happy Chuseok Greeting to BTS ARMYVIDEO: BTS' Happy Chuseok Greeting sees V wishing for an alien and having an adorable scuffle with Jungkook
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dressed in fashionable hanboks, BTS treated BTS ARMY with an adorable Happy Chuseok Greeting while talking fondly about the beloved Korean festival, which is equivalent to Korea's Thanksgiving. Jungkook also won hearts by saying that he thinks of ARMY when asked what Chuseok brings to his mind. "The season when the sky is high and the horses are plump. That's the season of Chuseok," RM explains getting a "Woah" reaction from his bandmates.

With V holding the full moon, the members start to make a wish beginning with J-Hope sharing, "I wish good health for everyone living around the world and to be able to meet ARMY as soon as possible. That's my wish." Jimin reiterated Hobi's wish and added, "I pray that our members, who are always in the hearts and minds of ARMY stay healthy and happy, always." The members joked that all the wishes have already been used up. Making J-Hope and ChimChim laugh out loud, Namjoon continued, "All family, friends and relatives of the members, anyone whose lives we even fairly touched. I wish for their health and peace."

When Hobi noted that Taehyung would be the last one to go, TaeTae gave the moon to Baby Mochi but Jungkook had an adorable scuffle with his hyung before getting his way and making a wish instead. "I wish that all the wishes of the members come true," Kookie quipped making everyone laugh. V came before Jin but was unable to think of anything so Jin continued instead saying, "I hope everyone, family, ARMY and living beings... Pets! All living organisms including every little insect (The Golden Maknae joked, "But not the pests!")... Every animal and insect except the harmful kind. May they all be happy."

When Taehyung's turn finally came, the Sweet Night singer quipped, "Here's wishing there are aliens..." before cutely walking away. Suga concluded, "I wish COVID-19 will come to an end soon and I wish we can go on tour with ARMY very soon. TaeTae stood in front of Suga and joked, "Ding!" The members then proceeded to hold the moon together in order to make their wishes come true and Jungkook told them to close their eyes while keeping his stark open looking at the camera with a goofy expression.

As the Bangtan boys screamed, "Come true," the moon turned purple getting a happy reaction from the members. "Your wishes shall come true," Joonie proclaimed. "I wonder how you'll be spending your own Chuseok. I hope you can spend it peaceful and happy. I hope all our wishes and all your wishes come true this holiday season. Should we wrap it up with a goodbye? Happy Chuseok, everyone," RM concluded as the members bid a fond farewell.

Check out BTS' Happy Chuseok Greeting 2020 below:

Like we needed another reason to stan these beautiful boys!

ALSO READ: BTS' V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun give eccentric recommendations to watch during Chuseok

Happy Chuseok to the ones celebrating!

Credits :BANGTANTV's YouTube

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement