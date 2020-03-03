VIDEO: BTS' J Hope CRINGES, Jimin IMPRESSED with his abs from 7 years ago after watching an old interview

BTS boys watch an interview of their initial days and there were all kinds of reactions, including aww, cringe and laughs.

It has been seven years since BTS began their journey as a band. The South Korean band, comprising of RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, V and Suga, has come a long way since the inception. They have become one of the biggest boy bands in the world, are shattering records and setting milestones at every opportunity they are presented. Today, the Bangtan Boys sat down to watch an old interview taken just five days after their debut and shared their thoughts on it.

For those who haven't seen the archived video, the clip sees the BTS boys sporting tees with their names to help people tell them apart on and sporting unusual hairstyles. The present BTS boys watched their past selves to record a reaction video and there were all kinds of emotions in it. The video saw RM recall the struggling days when the band members starved.

The band realised they were nervous in the video. They also noticed that Jungkook's face looked like a baby's face. They also realised their signature move represented a "7." There also comes a moment when Hobi couldn't deal with his past self and begged the focus shifted from him. The best takeaway from the video was the band, in unison, gasped about Baby Mochi's washboard abs. But at the end of it, the band reflected upon how far they have come.

Watch the video below:

BTS has been setting new records this week with Map of the Soul: 7. From finding three spots on the Hot 100 list to recording-breaking sales, BTS is riding high on the success. Read more about it here: BTS' Jungkook & Jimin BLOW UP Billboard with My Time and Filter find a spot in US Hot 100; ON debuts at 4

