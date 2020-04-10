VIDEO: BTS' Jin accidentally bumps into Jimin & V picks up Mochi as the mischievous boys pose for group shots

Never failing to make us smile, BTS showed off their mischievous side while posing for Map of the Soul: 7's Concept Photos Version 4 in the latest Bangtan Bomb. Watch the adorable video below.

BTS is currently on quarantine mode, like the rest of the world, due to the coronavirus scare. However, the Bangtan Boys are making sure to keep ARMY entertained with new content. Whether it surprise V Live sessions with Jimin and Jin or even Weverse interactions with V, ARMY is well-equipped with enough content to help them rid the quarantine blues! The latest Bangtan Bomb, which released some time back sees the boys shooting for Map of the Soul: 7's Concept Photos Version 4 where they go back to their college days.

In the behind-the-scenes videos, BTS shows their close camaraderie and mischievous side as they take some hilarious group shots. Besides making some goofy expressions at the camera, we also see a cute moment when Taehyung picks ChimChim up while Kookie does the same with his Seokjin hyung. On the other hand, Jin accidentally bumps into Jimin and goes on to apologise to baby Mochi saying that he loves him. Moreover, Kookie and Hope are seen analysing the shots taken blushing about how well the septet smiles!

Check out BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb with the mischievous boys below:

Leave it to BTS to always leave a smile on our faces!

Meanwhile, ARMY was left in a state of eternal bliss when it was recently announced that BTS was organising an online streaming concert weekend called Bang Bang Con on BANGTANTV's YouTube channel. Bang Bang Con will take place on April 18-19 and will feature BTS 3rd Muster, BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul, amongst others.

