VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook can't stand his cold hands on his neck; Jimin professes his love for his pinky finger

BTS released a new Bangtan Bomb featuring Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope. The members appeared to have taken a break from their Boy With Luv filming.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 04:37 pm
Seriously, what are the many clips that you have hidden in your safe, Big Hit Entertainment? BTS' managing agency just dropped a new video featuring Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin from the sets of the Boy With Luv filming. During the takes, Hobi, Kookie and Mochi are seen discussing such bizarre yet relatable things under the sun. For example, JK opened up about how he doesn't like it when someone touches his neck with cold hands. The singer placed his cold hands on J-Hope and Jimin's neck and was surprised by how unaffected they felt. 

ChimChim tried to address his pet perve by consciously placing his palm on his neck. While the Still With You crooner was a little on the edge, he was okay once Jimin placed his palm. On the other hand, Baby Mochi was seen professing his love to his little finger while revealing he has been pulling the finger hoping it would grow. He said he had been doing it for six years but unfortunately, there was no impact. 

Hobi went on to reveal that days before the Boy With Luv was shot, he, Jimin and Jungkook joined RM, Jin, Suga and V for a medical examination. The trio revealed the band tried to pull their shoulders higher than usual hoping the records would mention they've grown taller. 

Check out the video below: 

BTS has been busy with the Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~. They released the Japanese album this week. While it comprises most songs from the album released earlier this year, it also featured new songs like Intro Calling, Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :YouTube

