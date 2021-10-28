VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook mesmerizes ARMY again with a surprise cover of Harry Styles' Falling

BTS' 'golden maknae' has dropped 'the cover of the year' and we are not complaining! Jungkook, 24, recently took the internet by surprise with his version of Harry Styles' Falling and made ARMY fall in love with him even more. The cover was uploaded via BangtanTV and has captured our heart, soul, and attention. Thank you, JK!

Jungkook's cover screams talent, technique and the perfect tenor. The vulnerability in his vocals and the way he didn't shy away from emoting those raw feelings had us listening to the cover on repeat. No wonder Jungkook's new present for ARMY has already reached 2 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube. The part that stood out the most for us was his incredibly deep and powerful high note on the bridge. Jungkook sang, "And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again," and we had instant tears in our eyes! Yes, that's his power.

This isn't the first time that the Euphoria star approached a song with his honey-like vocals. Our beloved JK had previously presented ARMY with covers of IU's Ending Scene and Lauv's Never Not, which we can never get enough of. Fans are also waiting for JJK1 (In Twitter language, that's what Jungkook's solo album or mini-album is known as) which is definitely the need of the hour.

While JK has showered his love on his ardent fans through this beautiful rendition of Falling, it seems like ARMY too, can't calm down after listening to it. If you search tags 'WAIT WHAT', 'OMG JEON JUNGKOOK', 'IM CRYING', and 'JK OF BTS' on Twitter, ARMY have decided to shower their love on the youngest member and appreciate his magical voice. Take a look at some of the tweets from BTS' favourite people (ARMY, just to clarify!) and their thoughts about Jungkook's cover:

Jungkook's voice.. one of the most beautiful things in this planet. I feel like I kept walking down forest on an windy day and found a beautiful lake in there. Looking at that lake that is sparkling with sunshine, the wind was strong but mellow. @BTS_twt — Soo Choi PTD on stage (@choi_bts2) October 28, 2021

Jungkook song cover are just a whole masterpieces pic.twitter.com/Rk1h9GpLUG — Jungkook (@ArmyBtsPics2) October 28, 2021

hearing jungkook singing his heart out...my tears won't stop — tonni (@jtoni_n) October 28, 2021

when taehyung said jungkook has the best voice in korea, he didn’t lie. — tk (@teekayjeon) October 28, 2021

What are your thoughts about JK's beautiful cover of Styles' Falling? Let us know in the comments below!

