VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook PROVES he's a Marvel & DC aficionado in a post ft. RDJ, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds & more

If you're a part of BTS ARMY, then you're definitely not having a "BREAK," like BTS members are because the septet has been keeping us on our toes with countless social media updates. Given their recent tryst with individual Instagram accounts, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been bombarding IG with fun photos and videos from their much-deserved vacation time.

For BTS' Golden Maknae, it's been about spending time with his family, including his adorable pet Bam, who was the highlight of In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2. Boasting of 22.5 million followers (and counting) on IG, JK shared a cute photo and video of Bam. While in the hilarious snap, Bam is photoshopped wearing a denim shirt, in the heartwarming video, Jungkook endearingly pets Bam as they play around. However, our eagle eyes couldn't help but spot some epic Marvel and DC merch in Kookie's room.

As decoded by BTS ARMY member @0613frames on Twitter, "Jungkook owns many collectibles by Hot Toys. Displayed here is the MMS480 Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Figure, Deadpool Sixth Scale figure, Guardians of the Galaxy V2 Stan Lee Sixth Scale Figure, and an Aquaman Arther Curry Figure," before further tweeting, "The top figure wasn’t actually Chitauri, but the Iron Man 3 Starboost Mark 39 Collectible, sold for $270!" We could also spot, what looks to be, a Spider-Man figurine in his Iron Spider Armor and a Doctor Strange-centric Avengers: Endgame poster. Given how BTS ARMY is aware of Jungkook's love for Marvel, especially Iron Man, we aren't surprised to see his room filled with some amazing figurines, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Peter Parker and the late Stan Lee, along with DC's Jason Momoa.

Check out Jungkook's IG story ft. Bam and Marvel-DC figurines below:

jungkook’s marvel figure collection omg pic.twitter.com/WG9W0zAgQE — hourly jikook (@jikookhr) December 10, 2021

We love when JK shows off his comic book aficionado side!

Speaking of Jungkook's love for all things Marvel, head on to our ALSO READ link below to read about the time Jungkook and his bandmates had a hilarious outburst over V not remembering RDJ's name during Run BTS.

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 140: BTS' hilarious outburst as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man is UNMISSABLE