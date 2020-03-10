VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook proves he's RM's biggest fanboy, interrupts Namjoon's Map of the Soul: 7 V Live session

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As RM hosted a V Live session, talking in-depth with ARMY about the behind-the-scenes of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, the BTS leader was interrupted by The Golden Maknae, Jungkook who called to tell his hyung that he is very cool. Check out the adorable interaction between Namjoon and Jungkook below.

RM had ARMY hearts fluttering all around the world when he had their wish come true and hosted an in-depth V Live session talking to millions about the behind-the-scenes of BTS' latest album, Map of the Soul. Namjoon dug deep into each song from the album as well as the hard work put forward by all the members of the septet. The BTS leader spoke fondly about his bandmates and brothers - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

While ARMY was overwhelmed by RM's V Live session, which took an emotional turn, one person who was in awe of his Rap Mon hyung was The Golden Maknae, Jungkook. While RM spoke about Taehyung, he was interrupted by the youngest BTS member who could not stop gushing about how cool Namjoon was. While apologising for calling him in the midst of the session, Jungkook revealed that he is watching the Live, along with the rest of ARMY. "I wanted to say that I am watching hyung. You are so cool," Jungkook gushed which left Namjoon flustered as it came out of nowhere. "Hey Jungkook, I said some cool things about you so check that out later, Namjoon shared to which Jungkook quipped, "Wait, I'm saying you are cool."

Watch the adorable conversation between Namjoon and Jungkook below:

JK called RM JK: I just wanted to say I’m watching it too!

RM: Jungkookss

JK: I’m also watching... ah Hyung! You’re so cool!

RM: Suddenly?

JK: Yeah

RM: Jungkook-ah, I talked how cool you are already, do check it out later

JK: No no no Hyung is cool! pic.twitter.com/Fg3n9UTOL1 — Soo ChoiSuga Day (@choi_bts2) March 10, 2020

We adore this bromance and how!

RM couldn't help but poke fun at Jungkook joking that it was the first time he got a call from The Golden Maknae, which got a funny reaction out of Jungkook! Namjoon added that Jungkook should call him more often and that he would do the same. Jungkook revealed that he was done shooting and was now heading home, watching RM's session. Telling him to stay safe on his way home, RM was about to cut the call but not before, Jungkook yelled, "ARMY, I love you. I’m also watching, let’s watch together."

We love you too, Kookie Monster!

