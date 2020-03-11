VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook wraps his arms around Taehyung & rests chin on V's shoulder to leave our hearts melting

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS member Jungkook and V have left our hearts skipping a beat in the Black Swan MV Shooting Sketch. Almost at the end of the video, JK is seen hugging Taehyung while resting his chin on his shoulder.

BTS recently dropped the making video of Black Swan. The song, featuring RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope, released last week and it left fans spellbound. Bangtan TV released all that went into the making of the video. The video features every band member expressing their thoughts behind the scenes in the song. It starts off with Jimin talking about his transformation into the black swan through his dance. Jungkook flaunting his corset and the K-Pop band cracking some jokes to keep each other going.

While the video gives fans a better understanding of the song, there is one moment that has us gushing. There comes a moment when all the Bangtan Boys come together to announce that the shooting has been wrapped. It is during that portion of the video that Jungkook is seen wrapping his arms around Taehyung. The singers, comfortable in their skin, are seen involved in the conversation while Kookie goes on to rest his chin on V's shoulder.

The moment has caused our hearts to melt. And turns out, we weren't the only ones who took notice. Several BTS ARMY members took to the video's comments section and to Twitter and gushed about the adorable moment. "Ok but Jungkook resting his chin on Taehyung's shoulder and wrapping his both arm around Taehyung (in straight 45 seconds) is all that matters to me. Looks like he always found his perfect comfort zone," wrote a YouTube user. "Can we talk about how adorable Jk looks hugging Tae like that," wrote another user.

Jungkook casually wrapping his arms around Taehyung while resting his chin on his shoulder and the way they smiled at each other; so precious! pic.twitter.com/N7J9DDkdt2 — taekook (@taekookmemories) March 10, 2020

I KNOW JUNGKOOK IS VERY CLINGY WITH TAEHYUNG IN AMERICA BUT THIS IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL HOLYSSKFJSJ pic.twitter.com/l68C3Yp5Ik — taekook (@flirtaeguk) March 10, 2020

taehyung asked jungkook what he feels about shooting a music video overseas but he only smiled back and continued to hug taehyung the way they smiled at each other after that pic.twitter.com/pdNEugeSkZ — rai⁷ (@kimvanadium) March 10, 2020

Jimmy fallon said when he hugged taehyung he felt his heart beats thru his back... What if jungkook closed his eyes because..because he felt his heart beats toopic.twitter.com/4XOuqIFxj2 — (@crystal_snowie) March 10, 2020

