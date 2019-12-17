VIDEO: BTS lead singer V gave a preview of his new Christmas song Happy Christmas; ARMY goes wild
BTS band members gave the ARMY several things to talk about over the weekend. From Suga discussing his recent release Suga's Interlude, a collaboration with Halsey to RM confessing he has lost over 33 airpods, the ARMY has been tripping over the recent VLIVE hosted by few of the band members. While there were several interesting insights that made the headlines, BTS leader V teased that he has a Christmas song up his sleeve. The singer, during his chat with fans, confessed he has a holiday song in the making.
During the live chat, the singer decided to give a sneak peek into the unfinished song. Keeping the traditional Christmas jingles and carols vibes intact, the sneak peek to the Korean song drove fans crazy. The singer, who previously revealed the title the song Happy Christmas in a VLIVE back in 2018, assured the ARMY that he plans to release the song for free soon.
Although it was a short tease, fans are already going gaga over the tune. Fans are begging Taehyung to drop the song soon.
Check out the Taehyung's teaser video below, followed by the ARMY's reaction:
Christmas song context full translation
But I havent finished the song yet. I was making it last year or 2yrs ago as a Christmas song. I thought of finishing it.. um.. it would be duet as male and female...with BH's producer dongsaeng adora+
pic.twitter.com/FqJAYVL5B4
— The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) December 14, 2019
Can't wait to hear the whole song
It sounded so beautiful
— Zeinab (@Bangtan_V_4Ever) December 16, 2019
Omg this is so good! #BTSwins10s @BTS_twt
— (@twaineeeeee) December 14, 2019
guys we’re getting a christmas song from taehyung!!! he’ll probably (?) release it on christmas eve holy cow #BTSwins10s #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UIIUAjhwTX
— #milles (@holdonjeon) December 14, 2019
Dear Tae,
It sounds great already to me!
Drop that Christmas jam! @BTS_twt #taehyung #bts pic.twitter.com/I6XAK8bwCc
— beautywhereyoufindit (@beautywhereyou1) December 15, 2019
What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
During the same chat, V also addressed the issue of sasaengs. The singer had a humble request to a few crazy fans. "We travel separately on a chartered plane. We also want to take a [regular] plane, but when we have long-distance or short-distance flights, some people find out in advance [which plane] we are taking and sit in the seats in front of us or next to us. In a place like that, we can’t rest comfortably. It was very uncomfortable. Honestly, I would like for them to stop doing that.” V confessed it is a "scary" experience for the band.
ALSO READ: BTS: V's simple request to sasaengs, Suga's crucial advice for ARMY & RM's jaw dropping expenditure on airpods
Love this article, thank you so much!
Great article! These are facts and the headline is perfect! i'm looking forward to read more articles like this one, thank you so much!
I am sorry to be rude but articles are a source of information to people and almost 90 percent of the people believe what is shown in the social media and stuff so it is good if you recheck before releasing an article just in case if anything is wrong.Tis article here has two major things wrong first is the leader thing and then the vical position thing.It is tempting to get more views or visits on a website because of posting that is bound to get more views due to its popularity but that does not mean you spread unsure information. Having little knowledge is more dangerous than having no knowledge.
Iam already dying for the song.Taehyung deep voice is amazing
V is not the leader RM is..
But
I love the song
I'm waiting
It says lead singer not leader, it's different
Taehyung is my bias but please get your facts clear about BTS before you post anything.
Firstly Taehyung (V) is not the leader of BTS... RM is the leader of BTS and secondly... Taehyung is a sub-vocal not main vocal... Jimin is the lead vocalist and Jungkook is the main vocalist. I hope you will keep this in mind in future... thanks.
"Taehyung is my bias but" people here aswell smh. You can correct them politely too. Stop embarrassing armys jikookers.
