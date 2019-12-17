VIDEO: BTS lead singer V gave a preview of his new Christmas song Happy Christmas; ARMY goes wild

BTS band leader V recently hosted a VLIVE and gave fans a glimpse at his new unfinished Christmas song. Titled Happy Christmas, the song has left the ARMY going crazy.

BTS band members gave the ARMY several things to talk about over the weekend. From Suga discussing his recent release Suga's Interlude, a collaboration with Halsey to RM confessing he has lost over 33 airpods, the ARMY has been tripping over the recent VLIVE hosted by few of the band members. While there were several interesting insights that made the headlines, BTS leader V teased that he has a Christmas song up his sleeve. The singer, during his chat with fans, confessed he has a holiday song in the making.

During the live chat, the singer decided to give a sneak peek into the unfinished song. Keeping the traditional Christmas jingles and carols vibes intact, the sneak peek to the Korean song drove fans crazy. The singer, who previously revealed the title the song Happy Christmas in a VLIVE back in 2018, assured the ARMY that he plans to release the song for free soon.

Although it was a short tease, fans are already going gaga over the tune. Fans are begging Taehyung to drop the song soon.

Christmas song context full translation

But I havent finished the song yet. I was making it last year or 2yrs ago as a Christmas song. I thought of finishing it.. um.. it would be duet as male and female...with BH's producer dongsaeng adora+

pic.twitter.com/FqJAYVL5B4 — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) December 14, 2019

Can't wait to hear the whole song

It sounded so beautiful — Zeinab (@Bangtan_V_4Ever) December 16, 2019

guys we’re getting a christmas song from taehyung!!! he’ll probably (?) release it on christmas eve holy cow #BTSwins10s #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UIIUAjhwTX — #milles (@holdonjeon) December 14, 2019

During the same chat, V also addressed the issue of sasaengs. The singer had a humble request to a few crazy fans. "We travel separately on a chartered plane. We also want to take a [regular] plane, but when we have long-distance or short-distance flights, some people find out in advance [which plane] we are taking and sit in the seats in front of us or next to us. In a place like that, we can’t rest comfortably. It was very uncomfortable. Honestly, I would like for them to stop doing that.” V confessed it is a "scary" experience for the band.

