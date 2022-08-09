VIDEO: BTS member Jungkook's driving playlist includes Harry Styles' Matilda & Daylight leaving fans delighted

A collab that would make ARMY and Directioners squeal in utter delight! It's a known fact that BTS are big fans of Harry Styles' music, as evidenced in the various videos where they're seen crooning and jamming to the One Direction member's addictive tunes. Of the septet, Jungkook had also gifted fans a soul-stirring cover of Harry Styles' popular song Falling. The musical admiration continues for the Golden Maknae...

As a part of BTS VLOGs, last Saturday, i.e. August 6, saw Jungkook's CAMPING VLOG dropping! While driving to the camping site in Goseong, South Korea, JK - known for his eclectic taste in music - listened to many songs as a part of his car playlist. Amongst the tracks were two Harry Styles popular songs from his latest (Billboard 200 #1) album Harry's House - Daylight and Matilda, though it seems his personal favourite is As It Was and even Watermelon Sugar. This precious moment had ARMY and Directioners taking to social media to celebrate and even hope for a possible collaboration between the two music royalty!

Watch BTS member Jungkook listening to Harry Styles' Daylight and Matilda during his CAMPING VLOG below:

Like we needed another reason to adore Jungkook!

Would you like to see a collab between BTS' Jungkook and Harry Styles?

Interestingly, last year saw BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope, alongside Lizzo, attending Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert as they all vibed to his epic performances.

