VIDEO: BTS member Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appears in 2019 Japan fanmeeting preview and ARMY has a meltdown

BTS dropped the preview of their Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] aka their 5th Muster. While the tease left fans begging for more, Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appearing in the video left the ARMY screaming.

BTS hosted their fifth official fanmeeting, BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] aka their 5th Muster back in November and December 2019. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook travelled to Chiba and Osaka where they set the stage on fire with the performances on their biggest songs. While fans were treated to the visuals on social media, Big Hit Entertainment released the preview of their DVD Spot from the two musical visits. The members were seen on and off-stage, having fun with the ARMY and the cameras.

However, the ARMY noticed one particular heart-warming moment in the video. In a blink-and-miss moment, Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, ChimChim, Taehyung and Kookie were seen practicing and having some fun in a dance studio. In the frame, the members were busting a move when Jungkook ended up in a fit of laughter. It was during that moment that fans noticed JK sporting a short-sleeved T-shirt with his arm tattoos on full display.

The moment caused a meltdown on social media. "JUNGKOOK IN THAT OUTFIT WITH HIS TATTOOS SHOWING IM GONNA PASS OUT," a fan tweeted. "we know jungkook has a whole sleeve tattoo that goes up from his hand to his shoulder but seeing it it’s just different," added another fan.

Check out the BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] preview and fan reactions below:

JUNGKOOK IN THAT OUTFIT WITH HIS TATTOOS SHOWING IM GONNA PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/Q11XX4YR12 — ria⁷ (@vmkgloss) August 16, 2020

HELLO????? JUNGKOOK WEARING SHORT SLEEVES?????? AND LOOK AT HIS TATTOOS????? HE STILL LOOKS SO TINY IM DEVASTATED pic.twitter.com/oViJSUCJrH — (@kooktaeficts) August 16, 2020

JUNGKOOK’S IN A T-SHIRT the tattoos made an appearance i repeat the tattoos made an appearance !! pic.twitter.com/4Ar14x4SBl — (@jhenegguk) August 16, 2020

Jungkook in short sleeves and his sleeve tattoo pic.twitter.com/jzHk9FuHxC — BTS PICS⁷ (@GirlWithLuv24) August 16, 2020

Me: *already had a glimpse of Jungkook's tattooed arm* Also me seeing another pic of his arm: OAHDDGSWISBS LOOK AT HIS SLEEVE TATTOO pic.twitter.com/zKeldcYOWy — aira ⁷ (@meanyoongi0309) August 16, 2020

Look at Jungkook in this fit with his tattoos on show, pls he looks so beautiful and happy pic.twitter.com/OALqESD49V — (@btsarmy2018x) August 16, 2020

jungkook wearing short sleeves. I REPEAT. jungkook’s tattoos are visible and looking cooler than ever pic.twitter.com/gpjcqaZo7e — klea⁷ (@GGUKlESMOON) August 16, 2020

FUCK IM DIZZY IS THIS REAL HIS TATTOOS WTF JUNGKOOK IM NOT OKAY WAIT A MINUTE WE WILL SEE HIS SLEEVE TATTOO IN HD ARE YOU CRAZY HAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/ibQAZeWZiB — NAMJOON BLUE HAIR (@BTSPURPLE131) August 16, 2020

What did you think of Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appearing in the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

