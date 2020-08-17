VIDEO: BTS member Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appears in 2019 Japan fanmeeting preview and ARMY has a meltdown

  1. Home
BTS dropped the preview of their Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] aka their 5th Muster. While the tease left fans begging for more, Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appearing in the video left the ARMY screaming.
BTS hosted their fifth official fanmeeting, BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] aka their 5th Muster back in November and December 2019. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook travelled to Chiba and Osaka where they set the stage on fire with the performances on their biggest songs. While fans were treated to the visuals on social media, Big Hit Entertainment released the preview of their DVD Spot from the two musical visits. The members were seen on and off-stage, having fun with the ARMY and the cameras. 

However, the ARMY noticed one particular heart-warming moment in the video. In a blink-and-miss moment, Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, ChimChim, Taehyung and Kookie were seen practicing and having some fun in a dance studio. In the frame, the members were busting a move when Jungkook ended up in a fit of laughter. It was during that moment that fans noticed JK sporting a short-sleeved T-shirt with his arm tattoos on full display. 

The moment caused a meltdown on social media. "JUNGKOOK IN THAT OUTFIT WITH HIS TATTOOS SHOWING IM GONNA PASS OUT," a fan tweeted. "we know jungkook has a whole sleeve tattoo that goes up from his hand to his shoulder but seeing it it’s just different," added another fan. 

Check out the BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 [Magic Shop] preview and fan reactions below: 

What did you think of Jungkook's sleeve tattoo appearing in the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

