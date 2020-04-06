VIDEO: BTS member V aka Taehyung shakes a leg to Chainsmokers' Closer & we cannot stop grooving with him
Quarantine has you feeling low? Let V cheer you up. The BTS singer has been actively interacting with fans on Weverse and sharing videos on Twitter. Just last week, he shared two adorable videos with his dog Yeontan. Now, the singer has shared a video of himself dancing to the tunes of Chainsmokers' Closer. Taehyund hinted he was listening to the song during a chat with fans on Weverse. Soon after, TaeTae posted a video on Twitter grooving to tunes of Closer's cover.
The popular song was recreated in the retro '50s prom style by Kenton Chen. The singer shared the link to the song on Weverse before he decided to record himself dancing to the cover. In the video, Kim Tae-hyung sports a pair of shorts and a pair of oversized black tee. He stood in front of the television and replicated Kenten's moves from the video.
The singer also sang along Kenton which was a cherry on the icing. V shared the video with the caption, "If you are bored, talk to TV." The video already has 7.9 million views with 1.3 million likes. He added the hashtag "#StayHomeChallenge” to urge fans to stay at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Check out BTS singer V aka Taehyung dancing to Closer below:
여러분 심심하면 티비와 대화하세요~#집콕챌린지 pic.twitter.com/ZcboiW4Bnj
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 5, 2020
The dance video took no time to become the talk of the town. Fans couldn't stop talking about V's legs. Check out a few reactions below:
Someone nailed doing movements
pic.twitter.com/cwj85mR6vu
— Farah (@CosmosOfJoyHope) April 5, 2020
Taehyung voice i love it.
But ok I must to admit Im distracted because of your slim legs
— Darren_V_SweetNight InnerChild (@BtsV_DarrenNiel) April 5, 2020
Why does Taehyung have better legs than mine? https://t.co/eFWgXF0tv6
— ela⁷ prod. V (@vanteluvpjm) April 5, 2020
AWWW TAE ... I DIDN’T REALIZE U HAVE BEAUTIFUL LEGS N U CUT YOUR HAIR!!! #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uKxViwIXzi
— Ces BTS Arm (@CesBtsArmy) April 5, 2020
Kim Taehyung 's legs has their own fandom
So powerfulpic.twitter.com/EwM6HOnUvY
— KTH SOLD OUT (@KTHSOLDOUT) April 5, 2020
Sexy Legs Fancam, anyone? @bts_twt #BTSV #Taehyung #V #テテ #金泰亨 pic.twitter.com/G3CHqJmvaB
— PixieLuv (@SweetNightChild) April 5, 2020
What did you think of V's performance and most importantly, his legs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
