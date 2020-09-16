VIDEO: BTS member V aka Taehyung turns a waiting room into a mini-recital when he spots a piano

In the new Bangtan Bomb video, BTS singer V was seen playing the piano. Taehyung looked like an heir to a royal family as he took a seat and ran his fingers on the instrument.

We have been missing V lately. Although he has been making public appearances with his fellow BTS members following the success of Dynamite, the singer hasn't hosted a VLive in a while now. As we were going through some of his old videos, trying to make up for his absence, the new Bangtan Bomb decided to give us a little more Taehyung content to gush over. The new video dates back to last December when V joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook for the Variety's 2019 Hitmakers.

As the members arrived at the waiting room, the Sweet Night crooner spotted a piano resting in one corner of the room. The singer quickly made his way to the instrument and began playing it. The singer turned the waiting time into a mini-concert while his fellow Bangtan Boys were heard discussing the schedule. V looked like Prince Charming in his black tuxedo and statement brooch pinned to the pocket of his coat.

Check out the video of BTS member V aka Taehyung playing the piano below:

In his recent appearance with other BTS members on MBC FM4U radio show Music Camp, TaeTae opened up about finding small joys lately. The singer confessed he's been worried about things. But he has been happier lately. "I'm happy these days. That's really important. It took a lot of time for me to get there. I was always worried about things but I focused on finding happiness." the singer admitted.

