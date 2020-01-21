VIDEO: BTS member V imitating his hyung RM will be the most adorable thing you see on the Internet today

In the latest episode of Bangtan Bomb, Taehyung is seen imitating BTS leader Namjoon as the two do an adorable warm-up exercise and the video is too-cute-to-handle. Watch the Bangtan Bomb below.

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, which is expected to be grander than their previous endeavour; the hugely successful Map of the Soul: Persona. As the album is only releasing on February 21, 2020, we have been treated with several glimpses into what the Bangtan Boys are trying to reciprocate through Map of the Soul: 7. Whether it be Suga's Interlude: Shadow or even Black Swan, ARMY has been going gaga over their idols' new music.

Untill the album release, ARMY has the always entertaining Bangtan Bomb to give us company! In the latest edition, we see V and RM featured and showing off their big brother-younger brother equation. Decked in formals as the rest of the members get their makeup done, Taehyung is seen imitating his hyung, as Namjoon does a warm-up exercise before their performance. The end results are too-cute-to-handle as RM tries to even get away from V, running around the allotted backstage room but Tae-Tae refuses to give up. Let's face it, V is too adorable to even get bothered by!

Watch the latest Bangtan Bomb below:

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, BTS was recently spotted at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea as they jet-setted to Los Angeles to soon kickstart the promotional tour for Map of the Soul: 7. The septet will be performing Black Swan live for the first on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28, 2020.

