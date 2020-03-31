VIDEO: BTS member V's adorable pet dog Yeontan trends worldwide as Tannie accompanies singer during work hours

BTS member V took to their septet's Twitter handle to share videos of his dog, Yeontan, accompanying the singer during work hours. Check out Tannie's adorable videos below

BTS, along with the rest of the globe is currently in isolation mode, due to the coronavirus scare. But, that hasn't stopped the boys from work mode and interacting with their fans. Whether it be though Weverse, V Live sessions or even their Twitter account, BTS is making sure to let ARMY know that they are not alone. Very recently, Jimin held some V Live sessions with their fans while V is very active on Weverse with adorable photos and cute comments to fans.

Fluttering our hearts further, Taehyung took to BTS' Twitter account and shared three back-to-back videos of his adorable pet dog, Yeontan, who has a fan army for himself. Tannie accompanied V to work and was seen frolicking around while the 24-year-old singer took him for a walk. Fans couldn't help but notice how big Tannie has gotten since V first debuted his pet during Jin's birthday V Live session. In one video, Yeontan is trying to decide whether to join V inside a room or not with the Sweet Night singer coaxing him gently in Korean.

Check out Yeontan's videos, shared by V below:

Here's how ARMY reacted to Tannie's videos below:

yeontan running alongside tae as a puppy vs a big boy pic.twitter.com/wiSHRRGdzl — zai (@awjiminie) March 31, 2020

TANNIE STANS RISE. WE FINALLY GOT SOME YEONTAN CONTENT pic.twitter.com/uz6Sr1ZZTH — Dam (@ggoldenmaknae_) March 31, 2020

NOOOO LOOK AT YEONTAN'S SIZE DIFFERENCE IN JUST 2 YEARS, THIS IS PEAK DEVASTATION

but y'all remember that time taehyung first introduced us to tannie on seokjin's birthday vlive? now am so sad pic.twitter.com/iZMv06hzkn — (@taesqueenuwu) March 31, 2020

We can't get over Tannie's cuteness!

While BTS' Homefest performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden was trending worldwide on Twitter, Yeontan/Tannie toppled their Boy With Luv performance by claiming a much higher spot and deservedly so! For many, Yeontan has a special spot and is amongst the cutest BTS pets and judging by these videos, we now know why!

