VIDEO: BTS member V's adorable pet dog Yeontan trends worldwide as Tannie accompanies singer during work hours

BTS member V took to their septet's Twitter handle to share videos of his dog, Yeontan, accompanying the singer during work hours. Check out Tannie's adorable videos below
434 reads Mumbai
ARMY couldn't stop gushing about how big V's pet dog, Yeontan, has become.ARMY couldn't stop gushing about how big V's pet dog, Yeontan, has become.
BTS, along with the rest of the globe is currently in isolation mode, due to the coronavirus scare. But, that hasn't stopped the boys from work mode and interacting with their fans. Whether it be though Weverse, V Live sessions or even their Twitter account, BTS is making sure to let ARMY know that they are not alone. Very recently, Jimin held some V Live sessions with their fans while V is very active on Weverse with adorable photos and cute comments to fans.

Fluttering our hearts further, Taehyung took to BTS' Twitter account and shared three back-to-back videos of his adorable pet dog, Yeontan, who has a fan army for himself. Tannie accompanied V to work and was seen frolicking around while the 24-year-old singer took him for a walk. Fans couldn't help but notice how big Tannie has gotten since V first debuted his pet during Jin's birthday V Live session. In one video, Yeontan is trying to decide whether to join V inside a room or not with the Sweet Night singer coaxing him gently in Korean.

Check out Yeontan's videos, shared by V below:

Here's how ARMY reacted to Tannie's videos below:

We can't get over Tannie's cuteness!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: BTS member V just posted a shirtless selfie and ARMY is losing their minds

While BTS' Homefest performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden was trending worldwide on Twitter, Yeontan/Tannie toppled their Boy With Luv performance by claiming a much higher spot and deservedly so! For many, Yeontan has a special spot and is amongst the cutest BTS pets and judging by these videos, we now know why!

Credits :Twitter

