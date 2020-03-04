VIDEO: BTS members Jungkook, Jimin & V crash Jin's solo selfie to give ARMY the most heartwarming moment t

The latest video of Jungkook, Jimin and V crashing Jin's solo selfies is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Check it out.

While their songs and music videos are, beyond doubt, outstanding, it is always fun to see BTS sharing adorable moments backstage. When the boys are not busy recording or performing, they are almost always doing something funny and their social media updates are proof of just how amazing they are together. The latest video of the K-Pop band features Jin's failed attempts at taking a solo selfie and it is just hilarious. In the clip, Jungkook and Jimin keep crashing Jin’s selfies in the funniest way possible.

The video, which was taken following a press conference, starts with J Hope saying, “I have makeup on so I need to take a picture,” and he is instantly photo bombed by Jungkook. After J Hope, JK asks Jin to take a selfie and then never leaves the frame even when he tries to take a solo selfie. The two are then joined by V, Jimin and J-Hope, and they all take multiple selfies together looking all cute and happy.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the band requested their fans to not attend their press conferences over coronavirus fear. Last week, the band even streamed a press conference from an empty hall due to fear of the virus. While interacting with media, Jimin asserted that the band always wants the fans to prioritise their health. The band has also cancelled their concerts in Seoul due to the Coronavirus scare.

The band's managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement confirming the cancellation. “It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay. Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration," the statement reads, Variety reports.



