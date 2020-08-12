VIDEO: BTS is ready to go to the unknown world in I LAND Ep 7 Preview; Jungkook terms it 'awesome'

  1. Home
ARMY has been excited for BTS' appearance on I-LAND ever since the first teaser came out on July 31. Now, the wait will soon be coming to an end as a preview for the next episode featuring the septet was unveiled.
August 2020 is going to a memorable month for ARMY as BTS is treating them with one gift after another. Not only is their next single Dynamite dropping on August 21, but we also have BTS' variety show In the SOOP to look forward to as it premieres on August 19. With so much already going on, ARMY has one more thing to look forward to and that is the septet's upcoming appearance on Mnet’s I-LAND, which is a joint venture between CJ E&M and BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment.

It was in the July 31 teaser that viewers got to know BTS would be spreading their magic on I-LAND. For the unversed, I-LAND is a survival reality show that ends with the creation of a new boy group and is organised by Belift Lab. I-LAND Ep 7, which is all set to air on August 14 at 11 pm KST will feature BTS in their Dynamite looks and we can only picture how excited to participants are going to be to see them. Many of them have been inspired by the septet, who have had their fair share of struggles before making it as big as they have.

A preview for I-LAND Ep 7 was unveiled by Mnet recently and we get the first look at the septet as J-Hope shares, "Now, shall we go to the unknown world?," to which Jungkook continues, "This is awesome!"

Check out I-LAND Ep 7 Preview featuring BTS below:

Also, is anyone else obsessing over RM's blue-green hair or is it just us?!

