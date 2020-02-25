  1. Home
VIDEO: BTS' Taehyung left adorably SPEECHLESS after a screaming Jin beat V in Subway Olympics on Tonight Show

It was Jin vs V in the Subway Olympics on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Jin won the match against Taehyung, the BTS singer's reaction won us over.
Is it okay that we feel like screaming after watching Jin celebrate his victory over V? If you feel a little lost, let us catch you up a little. So, as you know it by now, BTS appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The Bangtan Boys had a ball as they rode the subway with Jimmy Fallon apart from eating at a New York deli and performing at the Grand Central Terminal. During their subway ride, Fallon shot a special segment called Subway Olympics where he pitted the BTS boys against each other. 

As part of the three-level competition, V and Jin competed against each other. They were supposed to take off a pair of gloves and sunglasses before their competitor to proceed to the next level. It did not take Jin to win the round. The BTS singer got so into the competitive spirit that he couldn't stop screaming for almost a minute. An adorable Taehyung was left speechless but did not let go of his cute smile as he watched his fellow BTS member enjoying the moment. 

The precious moment has us watching the video on loop. You can join us by checking out the video below: 

While we couldn't stop gushing about Tae-Tae's reaction, ARMY couldn't get enough of Jin's reaction. Several ARMY members took to Twitter and go gaga over Jin's reaction. Check out a few tweets below: 

Apart from the Subway Olympics, the Tonight Show also saw BTS present a spellbinding performance of their new song "On." Check it out here: BTS on Fallon: Watch Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, J Hope set Grand Central on fire with 'On' performance

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

