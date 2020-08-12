VIDEO: BTS' V finally gets his 'Entertainment Manager' certificate; ARMY swoons over Taehyung's handsome smile

BTS member V's wish has finally come true as the singer received a certificate as the newly appointed Entertainment Manager for constantly keeping ARMY entertained on Weverse. Check out the adorable video of Taehyung in a sash showing off his new title.

For the past few months, BTS has been doing everything in their power to keep ARMY company while on quarantine mode due to COVID-19. Thanks to social media, the septet was able to keep in touch with the fandom, especially V who constantly interacted with ARMY on Weverse; whether it be putting up selfies or commenting on fan posts. Taehyung even pointed out several times that he should get an award for his communication skills. Finally, TaeTae's wish has been fulfilled!

V took to Weverse to post the nomination certificate that he received recently. The certificate, via fellow ARMY member @thetaeprint's translation, reads as, "Group: BTS Name: V In the name of ARMY, we appoint the person above as BTS Weverse's 1st Entertainment Manager for having 100% passion, 100% sense and 100% consideration. 2020. 08. 11 6,326.191 Wevers. When a fan asked Taehyung if he received the reward money related to the award from Big Hit, TaeTae quipped, "I am yet to receive it. Come to think of it, ah, almost got tricked."

Moreover, TaeTae shared an adorable video of himself dressed in all-black and wearing a sash which reads "BTS Weverse Head of Entertainment". In the video, we see V, with a black snapback worn backwards, enter the frame as a staff member (ARMY thinks its actually Suga!) calls out to him. Taehyung then quips, "Yes, why did you call me? I'm the Head of Entertainment," via fellow ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation, before giving ARMY the biggest smile and promptly walking out of the frame. The Sweet Night singer wrote for the post, "Anyway, I'm the Head of Entertainment."

Weverse then shared the Letter of Appointment and wrote to V, "From Weverse To V, To. Our Weverse Director of Recreation V, whose paycheck should deservedly and rightly be written out to the amount of 199,512,301,995,123,019,951,230 KRW." If you notice the amount, it's the 25-year-old singer's birthday written three times: December 30, 1995. The appointment letter read as, "Organisation: BTS Name: V This is to certify that the person named above has been appointed as the 1st Director of Recreation for Weverse by ARMY in recognition of his excellence in passion, compassion and lively imagination. Presented on August 11, 2020, By 6,326,1919 Wevers."

Check out V's recent Weverse posts about being appointed as the Entertainment Head below:

[TRANS] The Nomination Certificate Taehyung Received Group: BTS

Name: V In the name of ARMY, we appoint the person above as BTS Weverse’s 1st Entertainment Manager for having 100% passion, 100% sense & 100% consideration. 2020. 08.11 6,326,191 Wevers#Taehyung @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rscDoVJU07 — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) August 12, 2020

V on Weverse 0812 Anyway I'm the head of entertainment video trans)

staff: Taehyung-ssi~

V : Yes, Why did u call me? I’m the head of entertainment

sashes trans)

BTS Weverse Hess if entertainment @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hOkIiWaDxi — Soo Choi 8/21 (@choi_bts2) August 12, 2020

[WEVERSE]

From Weverse To V,

To. Our Weverse Director of Recreation V, whose paycheck should deservedly and rightly be written out to the amount of 199,512,301,995,123,019,951,230 KRW#Taehyung #뷔 @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/zJzTQ2zcgs — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) August 12, 2020

We adore this good boy and how!

