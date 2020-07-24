VIDEO: BTS' V has a virtual reunion with Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon & Choi Woo Shik & their chat is HILARIOUS

Park Seo-joon, who was a special guest on Choi Woo-shik's variety show Summer Vacation, video called BTS member V to show off Woo-shik's 'vocal' skills while playing the ukulele. Watch the video below of the Wooga Squad members' hilarious conversation.

If you're a fan of BTS member V then you're definitely aware of Wooga Squad. Besides Taehyung, the group of friends includes Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik and Walk singer Peakboy. Recently, hearts fluttered as Seo-joon was a special guest on Woo-shik's variety show Summer Vacation which also features Jung Yu-mi. The concept behind the tvN show is to heal one's tired mind and body by having a "home vacation" of sorts, via Soompi.

During a recent episode, Seo-joon decided to video call TaeTae and the conversation was hilarious. As per fellow ARMY member @thetaeprint's translation, the two greet each other and ask about their whereabouts. V was at his family home and when asked what he was up to, the 24-year-old singer quipped that he's thinking a lot about what to eat. While the 31-year-old actor joked back about the late timing, he focused Taehyung's attention on Woo-shik and his 'vocal' skills. The 30-year-old actor started singing while playing the ukulele which had the Dream star and the BTS member laughing out loud as Seo-joon quipped that he doesn't know anything else while TaeTae added, "Wow, you got a real pop singer there!" Moreover, V shared that his parents should have seen the Train To Busan star perform to which the latter shared that he should greet the former's parents once too.

Taehyung joked to bring the kimchi box along with him to which Woo-shik stated, "Please, stop! I'll bring it." Before cutting the call, TaeTae asked Woo-shik if he should order sashimi or a hamburger to which the latter enthusiastically chose the former. Moreover, Woo-shik asked the Sweet Night singer to come over next time and they'd have sashimi together.

After the video call ended, Woo-shik explained the inside joke behind the kimchi container revealing, "One thing that’s really commendable about Taehyungie is that if his mother makes him sandwiches, he brings one for me. But he put one in a kimchi container. I thought that he was giving me the kimchi container, so I put my mom’s kimchi in there. But then he told me to give him back the kimchi container," via Soompi's translation.

Check out V's virtual reunion with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik below:

Meanwhile, V's solo track Sweet Night, which is a part of Seo-joon's Itaewon Class OST, was played during the episode when the members headed off to sleep.

Where can we sign up to be a part of Wooga Squad?!

