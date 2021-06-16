VIDEO: Channing Tatum flaunts his chiseled abs as he goes shirtless on the beach

Channing Tatum decided to give fans a peek of his morning beach time in a new Instagram post.

Channing Tatum just gave everyone the much-needed fitness inspiration as he flaunted his perfectly chiseled body in a new Instagram post. The actor took to the photo-sharing app to post a story that showed him at the beach. Tatum who was seen shirtless in the video gave his fans a peek at this washboard in his recent post. The actor captioned the video as, "Leeeets geeet it!!"

Tatum while starting the video first zoomed in on his perfect chest and then panned to the camera to his face as he wished everyone a great morning and then shared the gorgeous beach view where he was seen stepping out for a dip. In a second story on Instagram, the actor has posted a picture of his chest showing scratch marks.

He added the photo saying, "What it’s like to swim with dogs." In one of his other stories, Tatum also posted a picture of his daughter sporting an interesting braid that was made by the actor. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Daddy is about level up with my braid game." From his recent posts, it seemed like Tatum is enjoying a vacation considering he also went dolphin watching with his daughter.

Check out Channing Tatum's video Here

The actor shares his daughter, Everly, 7, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Jenna and Channing started dating after meeting on the sets of their film Step Up. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and filed for divorce 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage. In 2019, the duo was officially granted a divorce.

