VIDEO: Chris Evans SCREAMS after Scott Evans scares him; Captain America star takes the perfect revenge

Chris Evans and his brother Scott Evans indulge in scare wars and it was a sight to behold! Watch the videos to find out what happened.

Time and again, Chris Evans and Scott Evans prove they are like any other set of siblings. We've seen Scott trolled Chris on social media after the latter accidentally shared an NSFW photo on his Instagram. We've also seen Scott scare the life out of Chris in the past. The episode was repeated over the weekend when Chris made his way back inside the house after taking his dog for a walk. In the video shared by Scott, the Avengers: Endgame actor was heard calling his dog Dodger "you goof."

The video then shows a blissfully unaware Chris walking into the house and a screaming Scott scaring him. Scott shared the video with the caption, "I got him again. And captured a little private conversation with Dodger. "You goof."' Chris shared the video with the caption, "Living in fear for the holidays..." A few hours later, Chris took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he took his revenge. The Captain America star stood in the kitchen, waiting for the right moment before he sprang upon Scott and scared him back.

He shared the video with the caption, "Don't start none. Won't be none." He described his own laugh as sandpaper. "Wow my laugh sounds like sandpaper... I had just woken up," he added. Check out the Evans brothers' scare war videos below:

Poor baby! Scott Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/kbMzbu7W9S — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) December 20, 2020

The competition! Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/GUASZLlqDb — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) December 20, 2020

On the work front, Chris will be seen in a number of stellar projects. The actor will be seen in The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. He has also been roped in for Toy Story spin-off film titled Lightyear. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

