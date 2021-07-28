VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky design the 'ultimate family workout'; Plus, it's Ryan Reynolds APPROVED

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are the epitomai of parent goals! For the unversed, the criminally good-looking couple are blessed with three loveable munchkins - daughter India, 9, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 7. As evidenced by the pair's active Instagram accounts, the family of five are always up to some crazy adventures in Australia. This time around, Chris and Elsa designed the "ultimate family workout" for their Brady Bunch.

"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential," Hemsworth wrote as the caption of his latest IG post which is soon going to cross 3 million likes even before 24 hours have passed. In the IG post, the 37-year-old actor shared two videos; in one, Chris is seen assisting India while she skateboards over a constant hills-style skating obstacle course while in the second, Elsa is seen running, prodding along India, who is atop a horse, in a vast green field.

Chris looks handsome as ever in a black jumper paired with matching jeans and sneakers along with a beige hat. On the other hand, Elsa keeps it casual cool and naturally beautiful in a white oversized cardigan paired with off-white pants and grey boots. India looks adorable in her skater girl outfit; a white with black polka dots onesie, black converse and a black protective helmet while holding her darling daddy's hand. For her horseback riding gig, India adorns an all-black attire; a tee, jeans and a protective helmet, carefully listening and nodding along to the instructions beside her loving mommy.

Check out Chris Hemsworth as Elsa Pataky's (plus India!) designed "ultimate family workout" below:

Ryan Reynolds instantly gave his stamp of approval to the Hemsworth-Pataky family's quirky workout as the Deadpool actor commented, "I know this workout!" along with a red heart emoji.

We adore this family and how!

Meanwhile, Chris wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder in early June. The Taika Waititi directorial, which also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and more, releases in the US on May 6, 2022.

